Notice of Adoption-Antelope County

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

To John Doe, real name unknown, biological father of a female child conceived in Nebraska and born in the city of York, York County, Nebraska on August 21, 2012, and whose physical description is unknown.

You are notified that on September 26, 2022 a Petition for Adoption was filed concerning the minor child, L.M.T., in the Antelope County Court, at Case No. AD22-2. The legal mother Connie (Torres) Robinson, has surrendered her parental rights to the minor child, has identified you as the biological father, and intends to place your minor child for adoption.

You have the right to deny paternity, waive any parental rights you may have, relinquish and consent to adoption of the child, or object to the adoption in court within forty-five days after the later of receipt of notice under Neb. Rev. Stat. §43-104.14. In order to deny paternity, waive your parental rights, relinquish and consent to the adoption, or receive additional information to determine whether you are the father of the child in question, you must contact the undersigned attorney representing the petitioners. If you wish to object to the adoption and seek custody of the child, you must seek legal counsel from your own attorney immediately.

Hearing on the Petition for Adoption is set for November 2, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. in the Antelope County Court, Neligh, Nebraska.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

PUBLISH: October 5, 12 & 19, 2022

ZNEZ