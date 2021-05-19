Notice- Estate pf Curtis D. Waterbury

NOTICE

Estate of CURTIS D. WATERBURY, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on May 11, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR21-16, Cheryl D. Horst, whose mailing address is 53010 858 Road, Plainview, Nebraska 68769, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 19, 2021 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: May 19, 26 & June 2, 2021

ZNEZ