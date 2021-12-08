NOTICE

Estate of SONYA K.

WICKERSHAM, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on December 1, 2021,in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR21-38, James L. Wickersham, whose mailing address is 325 W. 2nd, P.O. Box 5, Orchard, Nebraska 68764, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 7, 2022 or be forever barred. Creditors shall sub mit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: December 8, 15 & 22, 2021

ZNEZ