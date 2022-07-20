NOTICE Estate of RUTH ANN RODGERS, Deceased Notice is hereby given that on July 11, 2022, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR22-22, JoAnn Marie Olson, whose mailing address is 208 E. 7th Street, Neligh, NE 68756, and Mary Rebecca Finkral, whose mailing address is 52147 843 Road, Elgin, NE 68636, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before September 20, 2022 or be forever barred. /s/ Jeffrey M. Doerr Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821 Attorney for Applicants PUBLISH: July 20, 27 & August 3, 2022 ZNEZ