Notice-Estate of Ronald R. Wilkinson

Estate of RONALD R. WILKINSON, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on November 3, 2020, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR20-37, Larry D. Wilkinson, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 53, Neligh, Nebraska 68756, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 11, 2021 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: November 11, 18 & 25, 2020

