Notice – Estate of Rodney D. Roland

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Rodney D. Roland, Deceased.

Case No. PR. 22-27

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Authority to Sell Real Property of the Decedent has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, located at the Antelope County Courthouse, Neligh, Nebraska, on August 16, 2023, at or after 9:00 o’clock a.m.

Amy M. Eisenhauer

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 707

201 North Broadway

Bloomfield, NE 68718

(402) 373-4240

PUBLISH: July 26, August 2 & 9, 2023

ZNEZ