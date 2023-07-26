Notice – Estate of Rodney D. Roland

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Rodney D. Roland, Deceased.
Case No. PR. 22-27
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Petition for Authority to Sell Real Property of the Decedent has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, located at the Antelope County Courthouse, Neligh, Nebraska, on August 16, 2023, at or after 9:00 o’clock a.m.
Amy M. Eisenhauer
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 707
201 North Broadway
Bloomfield, NE 68718
(402) 373-4240
PUBLISH: July 26, August 2 & 9, 2023
