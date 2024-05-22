NOTICE

ESTATE OF RAYMOND L.

CROSIER, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on May 2, 2024, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR24-13, Steven J. Crosier, whose mailing address is 716 3rd Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104 and Robin E. Eckert, whose mailing address is 204 Grant Street, Oakdale, NE 68761, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 8, 2024 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Martin V. Klein, #2220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: May 8, 15 & 22, 2024

ZNEZ