Notice-Estate of Patricia L. Starman

Estate of PATRICIA L. STARMAN, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on December 29, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR21-40, Dennis Starman, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 222, Elgin, Nebraska 68636 has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 7, 2022 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: January 5, 12 & 19, 2022

