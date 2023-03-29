NOTICE

Estate of MERLE J. SEHI, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on March 22, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR23-7, Megan Beckman, whose mailing address is 400 Oak Street, Elgin, Nebraska, 68636 has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 29, 2023 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: March 29, April 5 & 12, 2023