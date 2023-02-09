Notice-Estate of Leonard E. Wostrel

NOTICE

In the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska

Estate of Leonard E. Wostrel, Deceased

Case No. PR 23-1

Notice is hereby given that on January 24, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Linda Fay Wostrel, 7405 S. 168th Ave., Omaha, NE 68136, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 2, 2023, or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Antelope County

P.O. Box 26

Neligh, NE 68756

David P. Wilson (Bar I.D. # 18434)

Walentine O’Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street

Omaha, NE 68154

Tel: 402-330-6300

Fax: 402-330-6303

Email: dwilson@walentineotoole.com

Attorney

PUBLISH: February 1, 8 and 15, 2023

ZNEZ