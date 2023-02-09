Notice-Estate of Leonard E. Wostrel

NOTICE
In the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska
Estate of Leonard E. Wostrel, Deceased
Case No. PR 23-1
Notice is hereby given that on January 24, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Linda Fay Wostrel, 7405 S. 168th Ave., Omaha, NE 68136, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before April 2, 2023, or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Antelope County
P.O. Box 26
Neligh, NE 68756
David P. Wilson (Bar I.D. # 18434)
Walentine O’Toole, LLP
11240 Davenport Street
Omaha, NE 68154
Tel: 402-330-6300
Fax: 402-330-6303
Email: dwilson@walentineotoole.com
Attorney
PUBLISH: February 1, 8 and 15, 2023
