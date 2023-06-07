NOTICE

Estate of JUAN E. HOEFER, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on May 30, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR23-18, Gary J. Hoefer, whose mailing address is 83424 516th Ave., Elgin, Nebraska 68636 has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 7, 2023 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: June 7, 14 & 21, 2023

ZNEZ