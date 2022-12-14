NOTICE

Estate of JOAN J. HOFFMAN, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on December 8, 2022, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR22-33, Greg S. Hoffman, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 86, Clearwater, NE 68726, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 14, 2023 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: December 14, 21 & 28, 2022

