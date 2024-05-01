Notice Estate of James T. Meyer

N O T I C E

Estate of JAMES T. MEYER, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a report of her administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court, Neligh, Nebraska on May 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Petitioner

PUBLISH: May 1, 8 & 15, 2024

ZNEZ