NOTICE
Estate of EVELYN M.
AREHART, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that the Co-Personal Representatives have filed a report of their administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County, Nebraska, Court on May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821
Attorney for Petitioner
PUBLISH: April 28, May 5 and 12, 2021
