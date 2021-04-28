NOTICE

Estate of EVELYN M.

AREHART, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that the Co-Personal Representatives have filed a report of their administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County, Nebraska, Court on May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Petitioner

PUBLISH: April 28, May 5 and 12, 2021

ZNEZ