NOTICE

Estate of DAVID C. LINNAUS, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on September 27, 2022, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR22-28, Wanda M. Linnaus, whose mailing address is 83791 527 Ave., Oakdale, Nebraska 68761, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before December 5, 2022 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: October 5, 12 & 19, 2022