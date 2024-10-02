NOTICE

Estate of BETTY LOU MOSER, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on September 25, 2024, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR24-32, Douglas Moser, whose mailing address is 1004 Andys Lake Road, Norfolk, NE 68701, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before December 2, 2024 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: October 2, 9 & 16, 2024

