NOTICE

Estate of ARVIN C. ANSON, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on August 26, 2020, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR20-30, Diane R. Blair, whose mailing address is 86616 527th Ave., Brunswick, Nebraska 68720, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before November 2, 2020 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68726.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: September 2, 9 & 16, 2020

ZNEZ