NOTICE

Estate of ALLEN F. HAINES, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on March 20, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR23-5, Debra Baum, whose mailing address is 51428 835 Road, Elgin, Nebraska 68636, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 22, 2023 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Marvin V. Klein

Marvin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: March 22, 29 & April 5, 2023