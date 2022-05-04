NOTICE

Estate of ADDISON WOODARD, JR., Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on April 28, 2022, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR22-14, Sarah Woodard, whose mailing address is 604 Colorado Street, Clearwater, Nebraska, 68726, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 5, 2022 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/2/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBISH: May 4, 11 & 18, 2022

