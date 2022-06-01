Notice-Elgin Public Schools

NOTICE

On Thursday June 9, 2022 at 9:00 am, a meeting conducted by Elgin Public Schools will take place at the Elgin Public Schools Superintendent’s Office. The purpose of this meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home schools which are within the Elgin District for the 2022-23 school year. Parents of a home-schooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attend a nonpublic school within the boundaries of Elgin Public School District 18, are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact Mr. Mike Brockhaus at 402-843-2455.

PUBLISH: June 1, 2022

ZNEZ