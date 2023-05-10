Notice – Elgin Public Schools District 02-0018

PUBLIC NOTICE

On May 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM, a meeting conducted by Elgin Public Schools District 02-0018 will take place at the Superintendent’s Office at Elgin Public Schools. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home schools which are within the Elgin Public School district for the 2023-2024 school year. If the district has carryover funds that were not expended in 2022-2023, the use of these funds will also be discussed. Parents of a homeschooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school within the boundaries of Elgin Public School District 02-0018, are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact Mr. Mike Brockhaus, Superintendent at 402-843-2455.

PUBLISH: May 10 and 17, 2023

