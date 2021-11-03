Notice-City of Elgin

The City of Elgin will be accepting bids for 12 used 23 ft. steel light poles with arms. Separate bids will be accepted for 1 used 23 ft. steel light pole with arm that is damaged at the base. Bids will be accepted until November 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the Elgin City Office. At that time the bidding will be closed and no other bids will be accepted. The City of Elgin has the right to reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: November 3 and 10, 2021

ZNEZ