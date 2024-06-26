Notice-Articles of Incorporation Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School

PATRICK M. FLOOD, ATTORNEY

NOTICE OF AMENDED AND RESTATED

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

OF

POPE JOHN XXIII CENTRAL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the Articles of Incorporation of Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School of Elgin, Nebraska, a Nebraska nonprofit religious corporation (the “Corporation”) have been amended and restated by the Directors as of May 20, 2024, and filed with the Secretary of State on June 12, 2024.

The Articles of Incorporation have been amended to generally provide as follows:

1. To change the name of the Corporation to Pope John XXIII Central Catholic School of Elgin, Nebraska;

2. To expand the educational curriculum to cover pre-kindergarten through grade 12;

3. To increase the number of directors and eliminate certain ex officio directors;

4. To further define the responsibilities of the board of directors and officers; and

5. To specify certain reserved powers of the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Omaha.

PUBLISH: June 19, 26 & July 3, 2024

