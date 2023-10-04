Northeast Community College’s Johnson-Bartee to be honored for original book of poetry

A member of the faculty at Northeast Community College has earned statewide recognition for her writing. English Instructor Bonnie Johnson-Bartee’s book, Cord Blood, has been selected to receive Celebrate Nebraska’s 2023 Book Award Poetry Honor.

It is one of 14 honors the organization will present to authors of other books during an awards celebration event at the Nebraska Center for the Book’s Celebration of Nebraska Books at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus Union on Saturday, Oct. 14.

