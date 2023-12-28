Nine students Earn Academic All-State Honors

Each year since 2006, the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership, and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.

Since its inception, the program has grown at a steady pace with 2,838 students earning the award in 2006-2007 to 7,541 students honored during the 2023-2023 season. This 2023 fall season has garnered 2,790 more honorees, continuing the prestigious tradition in recognizing the efforts of high school students on and off of the playing field.

Selected from Elgin Public School were Isaac Hemenway, boys cross country; Emma Kinney, girls cross country; Jarek Erickson and Sam Hemenway, football; Baylee Busteed and Sara Bode, volleyball.

Recognized from Pope John were Jovie Borer, girls cross country; Ashlynne Charf and Elise Ruterbories, play production.

In all, approximately 104,882 students have earned the honor during the past 18 years.