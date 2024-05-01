Newspaper recognized with multiple awards in NPA ‘Better Newspaper Contest’

2023 was a very good year for The Elgin Review.

On Saturday night, results of the Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest were announced. Your hometown newspaper finished third in Print Sweepstakes, amassing 17 individual awards in advertising, writing, photography and newspaper design. Contest entries from newspapers published in 2023 were submitted to the South Carolina Press Association in February.

The Review competes in the Class B Division. It is the largest (in terms of number of newspapers eligible to compete) of the five classes (four weekly/one daily).”

Awards given to our newspaper were:

First Place

• Advertising Campaign – Bank of Elgin ads designed by Lynell Morgan. “Bold and colorful art selection draws readers to the advertisement on the page. Headlines emphasize what the Bank of Elgin can do for you and follow up with easy to read details.

• Community Promotion Advertisement – Girls Basketball Headed to State! designed by Lynell Morgan. “An energetic, bold design that pops out of the page! Nice simple heading and great use of photos,” the judge said about the entry.

• Editorial Page Design

Second Place

• Sports Action Photo – Blake Henn ‘The Reach’ snaring a pass against CWC taken by Dennis Morgan. “The framing and composition of this shot effectively focus attention on the action and emotion. The uncertain hopefulness on the receiver’s face and the frustration on the defender’s face make the photo more impactful,” the judge said.

• Sports Feature Photo – The Wolfpack celebrating a victory over GACC at the Girls State Volleyball Tournament taken by Dennis Morgan.

“Excellent framing and composition helps highlight the large amount of emotion and energy on display, even in the spectators. Great movement that focuses the eye on the main action without taking away from everything else there is to look at,” said the judge about the photo.

• Sports Column – Promised Land by Dennis Morgan

• Public Notice and Its Promotion – Statewide Public Notices

• Personal Column — Give Us Blessings & Praying For Lost People – Susan Szalewski

• News Photography – Burning Down The House

• Front Page Design – Staff

• Breaking News Coverage – “Four vehicles, two accidents”

• Agricultural Advertisement – Good Deal ad for The Bank of Elgin

Third place

• Sports Column – “The Beat Keeps Going” by Dennis Morgan

• Best Use of Color – August 30, 2023

• Small Ad – Pancake Feed Fundraiser

• Signature Page – EMS Week

• Agricultural Advertisement – ‘Crunching Numbers’ ad designed by Lynell Morgan for The Bank of Elgin.

In every facet of journalism, we remain committed to give the Elgin community and our subscribers across the state and the country the kind of community newspaper they deserve,” said the Morgans who have owned the newspaper since April 2007.

Other part-time staff at the newspaper are Kari Schindler, Bernice Siems and high school intern Olivia Klein.

Antelope County’s other newspaper were recognized with multiple awards.

In Division A, the Clearwater Summerland Advocate Messenger finished second in the Print Sweepstakes Contest behind the Stanton Register. In Class D, the Orchard Antelope County News placed first.