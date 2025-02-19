New teacher hired to replace Heithoff at EPS

A familiar face to students, having served as a substitute teacher this semester, Brian McGill has been hired as a full-time teacher at Elgin Public Schools for the 2025/2026 school year.

The District #18 Board of Education approved the hiring when they met in regular session last week.

McGill, who currently lives in Petersburg, will teach math, filling the position previously held by Dorothy Heithoff who accepted an early retirement offer and will be retiring in May.

According to Superintendent Mike Brockhaus, McGill grew up in California and has family ties to the Lindsay area. A graduate of California State Polytechnic University with a Degree in Business Administration, McGill has owned his own company in Industrial Painting in Colorado, created websites for a couple of different businesses and has been an over the road truck driver.

“Mr. McGill is a very intelligent person with vast life experiences that have revolved around businesses and math concepts,” Brockhaus said. “He really enjoys math and math concepts and we are really looking forward to Brian joining us full time this fall.”

