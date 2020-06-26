New Pool Rules

NEW POOL GUIDELINES EFFECTIVE JUNE 22th

To adhere to the social distancing requirements set forth, we will only be allowing 75 individuals (not including lifeguards) into the pool area at a time. Groups of 8 will be allowed but will have to adhere to the 6 foot rule between groups. Pool staff will be adhering to the sanitation requirements.

New Pool Requirements:

• Effective immediately, we are no longer taking phone reservations to swim. This means it will be first come, first serve at the pool entrance. lf we hit the DHM’s max attendance of 75%

capacity, the patron will be denied entrance. We apologize in advance if this occurs.

• Upon arrival, everyone will have their temperature taken. If you are running a temp, you will not be allowed into the pool.

• If you arrive early, you will be asked to wait outside of the pool entrance and maintain the 6 feet social distancing between groups.

• Everyone is required to use the bathhouse showers before entering the pool area. One person at a time in the showers.

• Everyone will still be required to adhere to the social distancing requirements of 6 feet between groups of 8. If you have to be told twice to keep distance between you and other swimmers, you

will be asked to leave the pool. If you spit water, you will be asked to leave immediately.

• Any item brought into the pool with you is required to leave with you at the end of the session. Anything left will be thrown away during the sanitation process.

• No chairs, benches or tables will be available. It is suggested that you bring a towel to sit or lay on.

These guidelines are subject to change if needed. If we feel that we are having too many problems, we will be required to shut the pool down. We don’t want it to come to that, so please help us keep the pool open and safe for all swimmers during this challenging summer!

Thank you!