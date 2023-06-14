New playground equipment could cost $189,000

The cost of adding modern playground equipment to the city park in Elgin is expected to be less than $200,000.

At the June meeting of the Elgin City Council, Elgin resident Jason Hoefer shared a quote from Creative Sites, a company whose representatives were at City Hall earlier this spring to present ideas about new playground equipment.

Hoefer said the estimate to install the new equipment came in at $189,000, approximately $30,000 less than originally anticipated.

“I thought she did her part,” he said about the company spokeswoman who came up with a preliminary design.

With the proposed cost being taken under advisement, Mayor Mike Schmitt said the city would need to get another quote from another company.

Hoefer replied that Bruce Clark was in the process of doing just that. “Maybe he will come to the next meeting,” he said.

Schmitt then added the City would have to look at possible grants to help defray costs. He added, most of the grants out there today require a 50 percent match.

