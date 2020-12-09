New city sewer rates to start in January

Meeting Monday night, the Elgin City Council approved an ordinance establishing new sewer rates to take effect in 2021. Voting 3-0, the council adopted Ordinance #659 establishing new sewer rates which will go into effect January 1.

The new sewer rate is $46 per quarter plus $1.40 per 1,000 gallons based on winter usage (January through March). Water bills will continue to be sent out quarterly. Residents will be given the option to pay quarterly or monthly. This will mark the first sewer rate increase since 2009.

As part of the reorganizational meeting, the council gave the go-ahead to advertise for applicants to fill the Ward Two seat on the Elgin City Council. The seat became vacant when no one filed for the position after Councilman Don Mackel chose not to seek re-election.

Letters of intent will be accepted until Dec. 31 at city hall for the appointment as Ward Two Council member. The term of this seat runs until December 2024. Appointment will be made at the January 4, 2021 meeting of the council. All applicants must be a registered voter and live in Ward Two. For more information, contact city hall. To get the full story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.