Netters to take the court again on Saturday

Two members of the 2023 Wolfpack volleyball team will compete in an all-star game Saturday afternoon in Norfolk.

Northeast Community College will host the 2024 Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game.

The contest will begin at 2 p.m. this Saturday, June 8 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

Wolfpack standouts Baylee Busteed and Ashlynne Charf head up selections to the ‘Dark’ team. Others ‘Dark’ team members are Adyson Mlnarik, Summerland; Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s; Caitlin Guenther, Crofton; Tylar Humphrey, Battle Creek; Lorissa Reiman, O’Neill St. Mary’s; Mallory Eriksen, Laurel Concord Coleridge; Katy Jones, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Micah McGillivray, Stanton.

Coaches are Teresa Christensen, Stanton and Jordynn Luettel, Elgin/Pope John.

Members of the Light Team, with the high school where they played, include: Jaya Wachholtz, Pierce; Chloe Hanel, Clarkson; Daveigh Munter-McAfee, Wakefield; Allison Wieseler, Wynot; Teya Boyer, Plainview; Jayden Ehrisman, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Kayla Pinkelman, Wynot; Isabel Hass, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Jordan Metzler, Wakefield. Coaches are Brittany Eisenmann, Wakefield and Madiline Gideon, Guardian Angels Central Catholic.