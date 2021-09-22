Netters take two of three at Howells-Dodge Tournery

HOWELLS — Elgin Public-Pope John won two of three matches at the Howells-Dodge Tourney played Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Wolfpack notched victories over Elkhorn Valley and Shelby/Rising City. Their only loss was to Howells-Dodge.

Against Elkhorn Valley, EPPJ swept the Falcons 25-20 and 25-21.

Lexi Bode led Wolfpack hitters with eight kills on 14 swings, Maddie Kolm had five kills. Baylee Busteed had 15 set assists in the match.