Netters sweep Osmond

ELGIN — in a match which the Wolfpack could seemingly do no wrong, Elgin Public-Pope John swept Osmond in three sets 25-14, 25-19 and 25-12.

The over-matched Lady Tigers fell victim this night to a Wolfpack attack which produced 43 kills on 96 swings at the net.

Chloe Henn led hitters with 13 kills in the match, one more than Skyler Meis who finished with 12 to go with two solo blocks. Baylee Busteed led setters with 27 set assists, Kolm added eight.

By virtue of the victory, EPPJ improved their season record to 12-4.

EPPJ 3, Osmond 0

Tigers………………….14 19 12

Wolfpack………………25 25 25

Attacks (K/Att/E) — Kate Furstenau 1/3/1, Brenna Martinsen 1/1/0, Ashlynne Charf 8/24/2, Baylee Busteed 2/4/0, Sara Bode 4/10/0, Skyler Meis 12/17/1, Keyera Eisenhauer 2/2/0, Maddie Kolm 0/11/1, Chloe Henn 13/24/2. Team totals: 43/96/7

Serving (A/SA) — Kate Furstenau 1/15, Brenna Martinsen 1/2, Ashlynne Charf 0/11, Baylee Busteed 0/9, Sara Bode 0/8, Skyler Meis 1/16, Maddie Kolm 2/12. Team totals: 5/73

Blocks (BS/BA) — Skyler Meis 2/0. Team totals: 2/0

Digs (D/DE) — Kate Furstenau 5/1, Ashlynne Charf 4/1, Baylee Busteed 4/2, Skyler Meis 4/2, Maddie Kolm 3/2. Team totals: 20/8

Sets (A/BHA/BHE) — Baylee Busteed 27/57/4, Ashlynne Charf 1/3/0, Keyera Eisenhauer 1/1/0, Maddie Kolm 8/23/1, Camry Kittelson 1/1/0. Team totals: 38/85/3