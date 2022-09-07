Netters roll past Stuart, CWC

ELGIN — Playing on their home court, the Wolfpack swept a volleyball triangular Thursday night.

After dropping the first set to Stuart, Elgin Public-Pope John roared back to defeat the Broncos 16-25, 25-16 and 25-14.

After the slow start, the Wolfpack dominated the net in the final two sets. They finished with 32 kills in the match, led by Chloe Henn and Skyler Meis each with eight kills, Sara Bode and Ashlynne Charf each had six kills.

Kate Furstenau had two of the team’s five ace serves. The others were by Meis, Charf and Bode.

Baylee Busteed, in her second start of the season, had 28 of the team’s 31 set assists, Maddie Kolm had the other three.

In the nightcap, every Wolfpack player who suited up saw action on the court as EPPJ swept the Renegades 25-12 and 25-9. For all the sports action, turn to this weeks Elgin Review.