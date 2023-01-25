Neligh Pharmacist trial continues to May

A jury trial for a Neligh pharmacist accused of healthcare fraud has again been postponed, this time at the request of the prosecution, due to a witness who was subpoenaed to testify out of state.

United States Magistrate Judge Michael Nelson signed an order Jan. 17, granting the unopposed prosecution motion to continue Danelle Charf’s jury trial in the US District Court of Nebraska, to 9 a.m., May 8, in Courtroom No. 4 in the Ronald L. Hruska United States Courthouse at 111 South 18th Plaza in Omaha. The case will be heard by Chief United States District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr.

Charf was arraigned June 19, 2022, on a five-count indictment, charging her with healthcare fraud. She entered not guilty pleas to all five allegations at the June hearing.

On Jan. 13, Donald Kleine filed a notice of his appearance as assistant United States attorney in the case.

Charf is represented by David Domina of Omaha.