Neligh mobile food pantry date set

The mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Neligh United Methodist Church as well as various other churches, individuals, and businesses in the area, will be dispersing food on Tuesday, June 16, from 3-5 p.m. (note time change) at Riverside Park in Neligh. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be held outside using a drive-up delivery until further notice. Recipients will remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load the food for them. Volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic and make sure people get to the correct distribution location.

Individuals wishing to help should report at 2 p.m. and recipients planning to attend may want to bring a cooler with them that day.