Neighbor wants roaming chickens off her property

Chickens crossing property lines had the attention of the Elgin City Council Monday night.

Susan Richart, who lives on Bowen Street, asked for the City’s assistance to deal with a neighbor’s chickens getting in her garden, flower beds and other areas, causing damage and leaving droppings which may create a health issue.

Having raised the issue before at City Hall, she said she’s worked to keep a good relationship with her neighbor, but the problem has yet to be addressed. “I’d like to work something out with them,” she said, “I’ve mentioned it before and it hasn’t gone anywhere.”