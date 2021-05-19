NCDHD to hold COVID vaccine clinic at EPS

The North Central District Health Department is hosting a Covid vaccine clinic for anyone ages 12 and over at Elgin Public School’s Distance Learning Room on Thursday, May 27 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

According to the school, this will be the Pfizer vaccine which entails a second vaccine on Thursday, June 17 at the Elgin High School Parking Lot.

If you are interested in having your child receive the vaccine, please sign and bring along the screening form on the Vaccine clinic day. Parents are welcome to attend with their child. This vaccine is optional and not mandatory in any way.