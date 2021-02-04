Museum to shine spotlight on Elgin

This year all eyes will be on Elgin July 3. In a meeting Sunday, the Antelope County Historical Society named Elgin and its rural surroundings for the annual Evening at the Museum, according to Chairman Boyd Pedersen.

The historical society maintains the county-wide museum at 410 L Street, Neligh, plus the schoolhouse, log cabin and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church directly across the street from the main museum.

Tracking the county’s history since 1886, the museum is “a fabulous educational resource for all county residents and a destination for area and worldwide tourists, Pedersen said. “We are pleased to turn attention to Elgin’s journey in history this year.”

The Evening at the Museum includes a self-guided tour of historical sites, a display at the museum of historical artifacts pertaining to the history of Elgin as well as a continuous-loop video featuring several historical sites in and around Elgin. This event will be held between 5:00 – 8:00 PM on July 3rd, 2021 at the museum with free admission. The one room schoolhouse, log cabin and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will also be open for tours. Previous towns featured during the Evening at the Museum were Neligh, Oakdale and Clearwater.

Rick Schuchardt, who represents Elgin on the historical society board, will work with Lynell Morgan of The Elgin Review; Ron Westlake, the museum curator, and others from the Elgin area to plan and publicize the event. Any Elgin resident with historical stories, photos and paraphernalia is encouraged to contact Morgan at the newspaper office or Jane Schuchardt at jane.schuchardt@gmail.com who is coordinating the event.

More information about the museum is available at www.antelopecountymuseum.