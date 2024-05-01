Multiple medal winners dominate NVC Track Meet held Saturday

ATKINSON — Individual efforts highlighted Saturday’s Niobrara Valley Conference Track & Field competition held at West Holt High School.

EPPJ’s best effort was turned in by senior Blake Henn who placed second in the shot put. On the girls side, EPPJ’s 400 meter relay team of Camry Kittelson, Mady Kurpgeweit, Braelyn Martinsen and Kayton Zwingman placed second.

West Holt won the boys team title with 221.5 points, more than double the second place score of 109 by Elkhorn Valley. EPPJ finished seventh out of 11 schools with 41 points.

In the girls team competition, West Holt again won with a score of 193. Taking second was Niobrara/Verdigre with 116 points. EPPJ finished eighth out of 11 teams competing with 22 points.