Mosers receive Roncalli Award Sunday night

The 37th Annual Pope John Development Dinner was held Sunday evening, April 2nd at Werner Hall in Petersburg.

One of the highlights of the Development Banquet is the presentation of the Roncalli Award. This award is named after the school’s patron, Saint Pope John the XXIII who was born Angelo Giusseppe Roncalli.

This prestigious award is presented each year to an individual or family in recognition of their long-term contribution to Pope John. Father John Norman presented this year’s award to Ed and Sandy Moser of Clearwater. They both have been actively involved in supporting Catholic education for many years.

“Ed and Sandy are 1975 graduates of Pope John and all seven of their children graduated from Pope John as well. Ed has been a member of the Pope John School Board for numerous years, has driven many miles as a bus driver, has been a part of the transportation committee, and has even reached out to people he has known to help try to fill open teaching positions the school has had. Sandy always donates homemade canned goods to the Development Dinner, including tonight, and has been a dedicated leader in calling for help to prepare the CCPJ Annual Fund mailing every November,” said Father Norman.

Almost 200 tickets were sold for the event. Dave Beckman served as Master of Ceremonies. The evening included a social hour; sit down dinner, silent and live auctions, and various raffles.

The evening concluded with the live auction conducted by Jonathan Temme.