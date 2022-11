More than 200 attend PJCC Dinner Theater Sunday

The annual Pope John XXIII Central Catholic Dinner Theater was held Sunday evening. More than 200 meals were served. Then, the one-act play team performed “Ug, the Caveman Musical” which was directed by Jessie Reestman and Alan Reicks. Cast and crew included Jack Barlow, Samuel Hemenway, Linus Borer, Emma Lea Ruterbories, Skyler Meis, Matthew Dilly, Aiden Klein, Isaac Hemenway, Ashlynne Charf, Taylynne Charf, Elise Ruterbories, Eliza Borer, Brooklyn Meis, Kaitey Schumacher, Olvia Klein, Reese Stuhr, Tessa Barlow, Camry Kittelson, Carter Beckman, Jovie Vaisvilas, Jazmine McNally, Cale Kinney, Juliana McNally, Natalie Burenheide, Grady Drueke, Landyn Veik, Darby Carstens and Quinn Hoefer.