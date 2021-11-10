Michael “Mike” Kinney, 64

Michael “Mike” E. Kinney, 64 of rural Elgin, NE passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his home.

A Memorial Service celebrating Mike’s life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh, NE, with Pastor Peter Sample officiating. Inurnment will follow at Park Cemetery west of Elgin.

Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

For the service on Saturday, the family would like you to dress informal and even in hunting attire if you wish.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Michael Earl Kinney, son of Roland and Phyllis (Lawson) Kinney, was born June 14, 1957, at Neligh, Nebraska. Mike grew up and lived his entire life in the Park Center area 10 miles west of Elgin.

He attended Park Center District #52 rural school and graduated from Elgin Public High School with the Class of 1975.

On April 25, 1975, he married Karin Scholl of Elgin and they had two sons: Joshua and Matthew. Mike enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman, always hoping for the big one. He liked being able to teach his grandkids to hunt and fish. Mike was one of the instrumental people in the startup and building of the Husker Ag ethanol plant near Plainview. He then served on the board for several years. He also served on the board of the local Nebraska Corn Growers for a few years and took a big interest in and served on the school board of District #52 school while his children were in school there. Mike was a longtime member of the Park Center Congregational Church and most recently at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh.

Coin collecting was one of his recent hobbies and he had fun going to coin auctions with his good buddy Bill. Most of all Mike was interested in marketing crops and loved farming. His accepting nature and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.

He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, and also enjoyed discussing and defending his conservative political views.

Mike is survived by his wife Karin; two sons and seven grandchildren: Joshua (Maria) Kinney and children: Faith, Cale, and Brooke; Matthew (Katrina) Kinney and children: Corbin, Emma, Lillianne, and Adaleese all of Elgin, NE; mother Phyllis Kinney of Neligh, NE; sister Lana (Dick) Bennett of Elwood, NE; two brothers: Rich (Gwen) and Tom (Connie) of Elgin, NE: brothers-in-law: Steve Scholl of Friend, NE; Randy Scholl and Jeff Scholl of Elgin, NE; sister-in-law: Kathy (Kasey) Tobias of Sargent, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Roland Kinney; infant sister Beverly; mother and father-in-law Maynard and Joan Scholl; two nephews: Trenton and Michael Scholl.