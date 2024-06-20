Michael J. Flaherty, 87

Michael John “Mike” Flaherty, 87, of Grand Island died on Monday, June 17, 2024 at Bickford Cottage.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Vigil service at 6p.m.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2021 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Celebrant will be Fr. Don Buhrman.

Burial will take place at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin, NE.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to Central Catholic Schools.

*****

Michael was born August 18, 1936 in Norfolk, NE, son of John and Marguerite (Pritchard) Flaherty.

He grew up in Elgin and was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church and attended St. Boniface School. After completing the 10th grade, he entered Conception Seminary in Conception, MO.

He finished high school and college there after which he studied three years at Catholic University in Washington, DC.

He came to Grand Island in 1961 to a summer job at Island Supply Co. as a counter and parts man.

The summer job lasted 47 years. In 2008 he began working at Ace Machine Shope and Sales.

He was a lifelong Catholic, active in his church, especially in music and liturgy.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving in several different offices. He and Linda presented the Engaged Encounter weekends for 15 years.

He was an active parent at Central Catholic while his children were there-even serving a term on the school board. While his sons were in Boy Scouts, he helped as a troop leader and, at the district level, as a Unit Commissioner and a district board member.

Mike enjoyed singing and at various times, belonged to the City Singers, All American Singers, and always the choir of the parish he belonged to at the time.

He began participating in Grand Island Little Theater in 1962.

Mike worked on many productions, both backstage and onstage.

In 2001, he was honored with the GILT Hall of Fame award.

Mike leaved behind of 53 years, Linda Flaherty; daughter, Barbara (Robert) Vavra; sons, John Flaherty, Mark Flaherty and Greg Flaherty; granddaughters, Susie and Jamie Vavra; numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Corder.