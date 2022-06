Members of the Elgin 12U softball team this season were (back row, l-r): Coach Dennis Murray, Chloe Kielty, Sara Hemenway, Kinley Miller, Sydney Niewohner, Kinley Drueke and Coach Jill McNally. Middle row: Anna Dworak, Lily Moser and Gentry Zwingman. Front row: Aubree Stahlecker, Harper Childers and Tenley Schindler. Photo and cutline submitted