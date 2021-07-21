Meis seeking re-election to Nebraska Soybean Board

The Nebraska Soybean Board will have candidates running for the board in districts 1 for the 2021 elections. Anne Meis, running for re-election, and Brandon Rosberg will represent district 1.

Ballots went out on July 15 in districts 1 and 3. If qualified producers have not yet received a ballot, please call 402-564-5827. Return ballots should be postmarked by July 30. The Nebraska Soybean Board encourages all Nebraska soybean farmers in districts 1 to vote. Learn more about the candidates below.

DISTRICT 1 — Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison and Pierce counties.

Anne Meis – Elgin, NE – Antelope County