Meis elected vice chairman of Nebraska Soybean Board

The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) convened its inaugural board meeting for fiscal year 2024 on November 20–21, 2023, in Lincoln.

During this meeting, restructuring of both the board and committees transpired alongside routine board business.

The newly elected officers, chosen to lead the board for a one-year term, are as follows:

• Chairman: Jason Penke of Craig – District 2

• Vice Chair: Anne Meis of Elgin – District 1

• Secretary: Mike Tomes of Utica – District 6

• Treasurer: Blake Johnson of Holdrege – District 8

