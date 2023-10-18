Meeting of the Village of Bartlett Village Board on October 12, 2023

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

12 OCTOBER 2023

The Budget Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 5:31 p.m. on October 12, 2023. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Nichols, Nordhues, and Plugge. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues , seconded by Plugge to approve the September 11, 2023, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: Discussed the upcoming street project. There has been no sign of a survey being done yet. A stop sign by the new gym at the school is going to be fixed.

WATER: Was discussed.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

SEPTEMBER CLAIMS: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $80.08; The Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $141.82; Grow Venture Insurance, Renewal & Premiums, $10,066.00; Nordhues Family, September Mowing & Extra, $525.00; We-Mart, Batteries, $17.91; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $130.69; Hubel Iron, Equipment Repair, $414.27; One Call Concepts, NE 811, $2.36; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Reimbursement- Office Supplies, $42.39; Emma Smith, Salary, $483.29. TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $13,781.56

KENO: Emme Sand & Gravel, Gravel & River Rock for New, Playground, $2,006.00; Ulrich Gravel INC., Red Rock, $1,022.87; B & E Services, Playground Installation, $6,406.69. TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $9,435.56

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $47.64. TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $47.64

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $870.10; We-Mart, Skidsteer Fuel & Oil, $47.94. TOTAL STEET EXPENSES:

$918.04

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $612.32; Central District Health Dept, Water Testing, $63.00; Mark Nordhues, Water Test Shipping & Delivery Fuel, $171.08

Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00. TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,146.40

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $25,329.20

OTHER BUSINESS: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nordhues to put Emma Smith on the Village of Bartlett checking and savings bank accounts and remove Vicki Vannier. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nichols, Nordhues, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:08 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, November 13th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 12th day of October 2023

PUBLISH: October 18, 2023

