Medical Benefit fund set up for Marin Schindler

The Bargain Box has set up a Medical Benefit for Marin Schindler, a teacher at St. Boniface Grade School.

She has been at Mayo clinic where she was diagnosed with a Histiocytic Disorder.

It is very rare but Mayo has seen and treated it before. She will be starting treatments for her condition soon.

She is at the inpatient rehab center there and receiving PT and OT services as she waits to begin the proper treatment process.

The benefit has been set up at the Bank of Elgin for anyone who would like to help this young couple. They have two small children, Mylah almost 3 years and Klayton 15 months. Her address is Marin Schindler, Generose Building, 1216 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902.