Meal prices to stay the same; ‘seconds’ to cost more at EPS

The cost of breakfast and lunch meals for 2023/24 will stay the same at Elgin Public School.

Meeting Tuesday evening, June 13, board members voted 5-0 (board member Todd Heithoff was absent) to make one change, otherwise keeping prices the same as they were one year.

The change approved was to raise the price of ‘seconds’ from $1 to $1.25.

Superintendent Mike Brockhaus said that was the only change suggested from Head Cook Lisa Poulsen when he met with her leading up to the meeting.

“They (students) eat a lot of seconds,” he said. The vast majority of students participate in the school lunch program he said, noting how very few bring their own lunches.

Prices for breakfast and lunch remaining the same are:

The prices for the 2023/2024 school year will be (lunch/breakfast):

PreK-6 — $2.50/$1.80

Grades 7-12 — $2.75/$1.80

Adults — $3.40/$2.30

To read about other action taken at the meeting, please see this week’s Elgin Review.